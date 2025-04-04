Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening

Jennifer Lopez and her 17-year-old child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, enjoyed a stylish evening at Broadway's opening of Good Night, and Good Luck.

The duo wore coordinating black tie outfits with a vintage velvet twist, making a fashionable statement at the event.

Lopez, previously starred alongside George Clooney in the 1998 film Out of Sight and attended the show to support his stage debut.

According to People, Clooney adapted and stars in the play, a stage version of his 2005 film about the iconic journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Additionally, Lopez and Emme, who share a close bond, were also seen together at the Broadway revival of Othello, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington.

Lopez shared on Instagram that Emme is her "best date," highlighting their special connection.

Furthermore, Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed Emme and their twin brother Max in 2008.

She has often expressed her deep love for her children, calling it "unconditional."

Good Night, and Good Luck is Clooney’s New York theater debut and runs through June 8.