Jennifer Aniston adds fuel to Pedro Pascal romance rumors

April 04, 2025

Jennifer Aniston has fueled rumors of a romance with Pedro Pascal once again.

Aniston took to Instagram to wish the Game of Thrones alum on his 50th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Friends alum shared a New Yorker comic referencing Pascal, and wrote,

In the comic, a therapist told his patient, "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

Aniston wrote over it: "Can confirm – as nice as he seems."

"Happy Birthday PP!" she added, with two birthday emojis.

Pedro and the Murder Mystery alum left fans in a frenzy when they were spotted out on a date on March 23. However, an insider claimed that all that attention didn’t sit right with extremely private The Last Of Us actor.

"Pedro is incredibly private,” a tipster told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

“He doesn’t do paparazzi games or public romances. All of this attention? It freaked him out,” they continued.

The mole added: "He likes Jennifer. Who wouldn’t? But he’s not built for this level of public scrutiny. Dinner with Jen turns into a headline tornado. He didn’t sign up for the frenzy. One dinner, and he’s already ready to ghost the gossip."

