Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' product line slammed as 'pathetic' by royal experts

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, As Ever has faced criticism just days after its launch.

Royal experts have called the Duchess of Sussex's brand as "pathetic," as per MailOnline.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential YouTube show, expert Richard Eden slammed the product line.

"It went live yesterday with the prices and everything. It's really pathetic. There's only about ten items. I was expecting quite a nice range," Richard said.

Referring to edible sprinkles, Richard said, "What? $15, I think, for a tiny little tin?" before Jo Elvin added, "Well, according to Meghan, it's sold out."

While Meghan claimed that her collection sold out within an hour of going live, Richard slammed it as "the oldest marketing trick."

"'Sold out'. I mean, give me a break. That's the oldest marketing trick in the book," Richard said.

However, Jo defended, "Don't be so cynical! There are a lot of people who would want to order that stuff."

Additionally, Lady Carole Bamford, founder of Daylesford Organic and a close friend of King Charles, also criticised the brand’s lack of authenticity.

"She is usually very discreet. But she has called Meghan "crazy" and she said basically that Meghan's range lacks history and authenticity," Richard revealed.