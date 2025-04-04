King Charles holds audience at Windsor Castle

King Charles received the new Commonwealth Secretary General at the Windsor Castle, account to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The statement said, "The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, received The Hon. Shirley Botchwey upon her appointment as the new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle this morning."

Last month, King Charles and other UK royals attended annual celebrations for the Commonwealth.

Last year, both the 76-year-old king and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, missed the Commonwealth Day service as they underwent treatment for cancer.

In his annual message to the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 nations, mostly former British colonies, Charles spoke of its success in bringing nations together and addressing environmental challenges, a cause he has championed for more than 50 years.

In what Charles said was an innovative way to mark the occasion, he also revealed a playlist of 17 songs from Commonwealth artists which he said had brought him joy, were significant to him or made him want to dance.

'The King's Music Room', which was being aired on Apple Music's global radio stations, featured Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, Canadian jazz singer Michael Buble, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, and U.S. singer-songwriter Beyonce, who Charles said was so exceptional he could not resist including her music.