Rachel Zegler receives support from Lily Allen

Lily Allen just spoke up for Rachel Zegler.

She and her podcast co-host Miquita Oliver defended the Snow White actress due to the recent backlash she faced.

This situation came as a result of the actress, who played the titular princess, voicing support for Palestine and criticizing the original 1937 movie.

The son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, labelled the Y2k star as "narcissistic" and called her out for involving "personal politics" into the promotion of the movie as well as blaming her for the film performing poorly at the box office.

On the Miss Me? podcast, Allen and Oliver discussed these comments with the singer defending Zegler pointing out how Disney princesses are praised for standing firm on their beliefs, hence the 23-year-old should be allowed the same freedom of expression.

"In terms of Disney films, it's always quite central to anyone's character that they stand up for what they believe in. Isn't it that the protagonist usually has some sort of struggle where they have to stand up in adversity? So Platt can go f**k himself basically,” the Smile singer stated.

Meanwhile, speaking of the comments fired against Rachel Zegler, Miquita Oliver said:

"Interesting, he assumes her political beliefs have no place anywhere and that she is narcissistic to even have them. If you go on his page, he is very political, pro-Israel, and his political beliefs are all over the output he puts in the world. So it's a very confusing situation and incredible that they've put the blame on this 20-year-old girl."