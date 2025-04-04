Pierce Brosnan responds to Helen Mirren's comments about James Bond

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren haven't talked about the James Bond films with each other

Pierce Brosnan has broken his silence over Helen Mirren‘s recent criticism of James Bond movies.

Mirren spoke out against women’s depiction in the long-running Bond franchise, saying, “I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.”

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service; they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous,” she explained.

“So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world,” she added.

Mirren made sure to praise her MobLand costar Brosnan and Daniel Craig for their acting skills.

Now, the 71-year-old actor, who played James Bond from 1995 through 2002, has agreed with his costar’s comments.

“She let them have it,” Pierce told People.

“Yes, there’s a certain agreement there,” he continued. “But there’s a certain world and room to move within the proscenium arch of what [Bond creator and author] Ian Fleming put down. So there’s always going to be conflict.”