Gisele Bundchen opts out of 2025 Met Gala

Gisele Bundchen would not be showing up to the famous Met Gala this year.

As per Daily Mail, this may come as a shock to many elite designers who would love to dress the Brazilian runway beauty for the annual fashion event that takes place in New York City.

However, according to TMZ, Gisele would not be attending the event scheduled in May due to a personal reason, preferring to stay back at home with her new born baby, whom she shares with 37-year-old boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Even though many were expecting that the supermodel would make her red-carpet debut with Joaquim at the gala, it might not be happening just yet.

Previously, Gisele has attended the galas with her now ex-husband, Tom Brady, but the two finalized their divorce in 2022.

Apart from the baby she recently birthed, she has daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with ex-husband Brady.

Details of the birth of Gisele and Joaquim’s child remain under wraps however multiple media sources claim that the child was welcomed recently.

It is also pertinent to mention that the she was first linked to her boyfriend in June 2023, a year after her divorce from the NFL star.