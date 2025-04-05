Powerful earthquake hits near Kimbe, Papua New Guinea

A representational image showing a Richter scale reading. — Reuters/File

A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors of the quake were felt early on Saturday morning, around 6:04am local time, about 175 kilometres southeast of Kimbe, in the West New Britain Province.

The quake occurred at a depth of 49 kilometres beneath the surface.

Experts say the jolt is likely to have been widely felt in nearby areas, with the potential for light to moderate damage. Residents in Kimbe, home to nearly 19,000 people, may have experienced noticeable shaking.

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning Center. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

There have been varying assessments of the quake’s strength. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported it as magnitude 7.1, while France’s national seismic network recorded it at 6.6. German and American scientific institutions also reported similar events with slightly different magnitudes.

Such differences are not unusual in the early hours after a quake, as seismologists continue to analyse the data.

No immediate reports of injuries or major damage have been confirmed, but updates are expected as more details come in.

The situation is still developing, and authorities are urging people in coastal areas to remain alert and follow official guidance.

-- Additional inputs from Reuters and AFP.