Shirley Botchwey shares about first audience with King Charles

The new Commonwealth Secretary-General has expressed her true feelings after first audience with King Charles, who is the head of the Commonwealth.

The palace shared a photo of King Charles with Shirley Botchwey following the audience with the monarch on X, formerly Twitter handle and said, “The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, received The Hon. Shirley Botchwey upon her appointment as the new Commonwealth Secretary-General at Windsor Castle this morning.”

Commenting on it, Shirley Botchwey said, “Today I had the honour of my first audience with His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth.

“We shared our vision & aspirations for the Commonwealth’s continued success.”

She added, “I look forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen the bonds within our family of nations.”

Shirley Botchwey was appointed by Commonwealth Heads of Government at their biennial meeting in Apia, Samoa in 2024.

She assumed office on 1 April 2025, and has pledged to advance the values of the Commonwealth Charter at a time of growing global tensions and shifting alliances.