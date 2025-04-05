 
Geo News

Zara Tindall breaks cover after Mike Tindall's royal title remarks

Mike Tindall made his feelings clear after he was asked about receiving the royal title

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 05, 2025

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has made her first public appearance after her husband Mike Tindall opened up about receiving royal title.

According to the Closer UK, via GB News, Mike made his feelings clear after he was asked about receiving the royal title.

Tindall said: "I would definitely turn that down."

In an interview with Closer UK, the former rugby player expressed satisfaction with his current status, free from the constraints of a royal title.

Following Mike Tindall’s remarks, Zara was pictured for the first time on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

She was sporting the "Elder" hat, a pale blue and navy headpiece from Camilla Rose Millinery, according to the GB News.

Previously, Zara Tindall had also opened up about not having royal title.

She had told The Total Sport podcast: "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles, so I really commend her on that."

