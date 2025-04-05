Elton John admits he was ‘not in good shape' while making new album

Elton John just revealed his condition while working on Who Believes In Angels?

On Friday, the 78-year-old iconic musician made an appearance alongside Brandi Carlile, producer Andrew Watt and his frequent collaborator, songwriter Bernie Taupin, for the premiere of Who Believes In Angels? Stories from the Edge Of Creation.

At the panel discussion of the event, as per PEOPLE magazine, the Rocket Man hitmaker revealed to moderator Dave Karger that he was "not in good shape" while making the album.

"When you're in a studio and trying to come to grips with the fact that you want to make a great record, you can't always predict what's going to happen," John said.

He continued, "We went in with no songs. Four of us. No plan. Just thought, 'This is the meeting of the minds and the talent. Let's get on with it.' But unfortunately, I was not in great shape. I was tired. I was exhausted."

"More than anything I had so much doubt about my ability to come through in what we needed to come through. And that led to a lot of aggression and bad behavior. In a way, it was necessary for me to do that because I never had so much doubt and apprehension before I started the project,” the five-time Grammy award winning artist added.

Furthermore, speaking of how he felt when he finished working on the album, Who Believes In Angels? Elton John recalled:

"At the end of the album, when I did this When This Old World Is Done with Me, I cried. I think it was all the pent-up emotion that I was carrying, and the pressure that I was feeling to come up with a decent record – a different record from the ones that I have been making. And it all worked out great at the end, thanks to these three people who stood by me."