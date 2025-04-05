Prince Harry may be exposed as hypocrite after 'unpleasant' message leaks

Prince Harry is facing fresh controversy after an inside source claimed he sent an “unpleasant” message to Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

MailOnline reported that the source, who works at Sentebale, described that Harry sent an “angry” message to Dr. Chandauka after she refused to publicly defend Meghan Markle following a dispute over a polo event.

As per source, the Duke of Sussex, who has been very outspoken about his wife, Meghan being bullied in the past, should be “worried” about his message being made public.

“Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past,” the source stated.

“When Meghan was accused of being a bully, Harry's world stopped. He moved heaven and Earth to try to protect her. He alienated his family to protect her — and now he's being accused of the same thing,” an insider told Page Six.

For those unaware, this situation comes after a disagreement at a polo charity event in Florida last year, where Harry, Meghan, and Dr. Chandauka were all present.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen moving Dr. Chandauka away from Harry on stage, which caused online speculation about tension between them.

Notably, Dr. Chandauka has accused Harry of bullying and said he tried to use the charity as a tool for his personal image. The outlet also reported that Dr. Sophie Chandauka also deleted her Twitter account following online abuse from accounts that support the Sussexes.