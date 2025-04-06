Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on a similar wave length when it comes to their romance.



The singer and her sportsman beau spend much of their private time laid back activities ‘like any couple.’

An insider tells Page Six: “A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple.”

“They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out,” the source tells us.

The source adds: “This is such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit before they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers.

“This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever,” they note.