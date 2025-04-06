 
Justin Timberlake feeling down in the dumps sans Jessica Biel: Source

Justin Bieber and Jessica Biel reportedly grew distant following DWI arrest in June 2024

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly going through a rough patch in their life.

According to the newest report of Heat Magazine, Justin has been regretting disappointing Jessica Biel as since the event their marriage has been hanging by a thread.

“His arrest for a DWI last summer did nothing to help, that really pushed her to a new breaking point,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to address, “She was out of town working at the time, while Justin was supposed to be keeping things running smoothly at home, and instead he wound up behind bars.”

“Justin has been down in the dumps about it all, he’s feeling pretty sorry for himself. His tour is being panned and he doesn’t know how to cope,” they added of the crooner, who is currently on his mammoth Forget Tomorrow tour.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “Jessica is usually the one he turns to but she’s having a blast with her new movie. They’re living very separate lives and she seems to be quite content with that.”

