'1923' star Aminah Nieves talks about on set dynamic with Sebastian Roché

April 07, 2025

Yellowstone prequel 1923 has come to an end with an epic episode bringing some respite to the Dutton family.

Teonna Rainwater, played by Aminah Nieves, got her work done with the finale.

The actress was asked about her bond with costar Sebastian Roché, who played Father Renaud.

Deadline asked: “Sebastian Roché says the two of you got along really well, so that helped get through those heavy scenes. Man, was he easy to hate onscreen.”

Nieves said, “Everyone hates him. And then they meet him and they’re like, wait, no. I don’t hate him, I love Sebastian. He’s my fun uncle. I call him my funcle, Being able to have such a strong relationship with Sebastian made it even better In season one.”

“We got on so great. And then in season two, our relationship kept continuing to blossom and I think it really showed in episode six. I literally just stayed at his house a couple months ago with him and his wife. He’s a really great mentor and he will guide you. He is so open to life itself. I think that’s why he’s such a great actor. He’s so intuitive, and so locked in on everyone around him, everything around him,” Aminah added. 

