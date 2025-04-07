Queen Camilla had ‘incredibly difficult' journey to be liked

Queen Camilla had to brave through a lot of criticism as she joined the Royal Family.



The former Duchess of Cornwall, who was famously branded ‘wicked stepmother’ by Prince Harry in his memoir, worked hard carve a positive image of herself.

"It was incredibly difficult," says royal author Katie Nicholl. "Camilla went through a lot. Meghan [Markle] complained about the press turning against her and of having a difficult time, but I don’t think anyone has had it as hard as Camilla."

This comes as Camilla in 2017, admitted herself: "I couldn’t really go anywhere… it was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it."

Continuing her admission, Katie added: "She needed to carve the role of Duchess of Cornwall for herself and she did so quite diligently, very quietly, in her own dignified and unassuming way.”

She noted: “I think the Queen appreciated that – she saw how much Camilla did and how hard she worked.

"And I think the Queen also realised what she brought to Charles. Camilla actually made Charles a happier person and she recognised that, having had the most loyal of consorts in Prince Philip. She knew that, to be a successful King, Charles also needed support – and he had it in spade-loads with Camilla,” says an expert.