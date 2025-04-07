 
Queen Camilla had ‘incredibly difficult' journey to be liked

Queen Camilla has to fight against ‘wicked step mother’ comment, says an expert

April 07, 2025

Queen Camilla had to brave through a lot of criticism as she joined the Royal Family.

The former Duchess of Cornwall, who was famously branded ‘wicked stepmother’ by Prince Harry in his memoir, worked hard carve a positive image of herself.

"It was incredibly difficult," says royal author Katie Nicholl. "Camilla went through a lot. Meghan [Markle] complained about the press turning against her and of having a difficult time, but I don’t think anyone has had it as hard as Camilla."

This comes as Camilla in 2017, admitted herself: "I couldn’t really go anywhere… it was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it."

Continuing her admission, Katie added: "She needed to carve the role of Duchess of Cornwall for herself and she did so quite diligently, very quietly, in her own dignified and unassuming way.”

She noted: “I think the Queen appreciated that – she saw how much Camilla did and how hard she worked.

"And I think the Queen also realised what she brought to Charles. Camilla actually made Charles a happier person and she recognised that, having had the most loyal of consorts in Prince Philip. She knew that, to be a successful King, Charles also needed support – and he had it in spade-loads with Camilla,” says an expert.

