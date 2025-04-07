Meghan Markle had problems ‘mingling' with Prince Harry director

Meghan Markle is accused of instigating Prince Harry’s feud with Sentebale director Dr Sophie Chandauka.



The Duchess of Sussex, who did nit develop a liking for the Jamaican born, made things difficult for husband Prince Harry during a charity event.

A source tells Daily Mail: "The problem, though, started with Meghan - Meghan doesn’t like Sophie."

They said: "She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event.

"She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all,” the source added of the Duchess.