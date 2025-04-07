Melinda French Gates shares joy of being a grandmother

Melinda French Gates reflected on the unexpected happiness of grandparenthood.

The philanthropist and businesswoman candidly talked about the ups and downs she went through in her life, and in many twists of her life, she embraced her two granddaughters.

“During this season, I've seen my life change in ways I hoped for, ways I fought against, and ways I never could have imagined," she wrote in her book, The Next Day, which is all set to be released on April 15. "At 58, much earlier in life than I expected, I became a grandmother.”

Though she went through difficult phases in her life, Malinda, who is mom to three children: son Rory, 25, and daughters Phoebe, 22, and Jennifer, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Gates, warmly welcomed her grandkids.

The proud mom became a first-time grandmother in february 2023 when her daughter Jennifer gave birth ti to a baby girl named Leila, who is now 2.

She welcomed another baby girl, Mia, who is now five months old, with her husband, Nayel Nassar.

In a recent interview with People, the grandmom of two noted that she had not imagined being a grandparent would be this wonderful.

"Any time I get to spend with these two little girls is just a delight," Melinda gushed, sharing that they will soon go on a family vacation. "I beam thinking about it, like, 'Oh, I'm going to get to be on the beach with those little girls.' And, all that requires, the little sun hat and everything else, [like] the splashing in the water, but it's delightful."