Aimee Lou Wood reveals why she 'wasn't being normal person' filming 'White Lotus'

'The White Lotus' season 3 dropped on HBO on February 16

April 07, 2025

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she "wasn't being a normal person"  while filming the third season of The White Lotus.

In a new interview with The Times, the 31-year-old actress said that the cast of the hit series "lost their marbles" while filming and spending seven months in a hotel in Thailand.

“There was a bit of leakage. We were all accidentally method…It has happened every season. Everyone had lost their marbles a little bit,” said the Toxic Town star.

Aimee, who played Chelsea in the HBO series, admitted that being on set for more than half a year left her with low "self-confidence" as she stopped feeling like a "normal person."

“The thing that I craved the most was a kitchen,” the actress reflected, “I wanted to be able to walk to the shops and buy groceries and make food.

“My self-esteem wasn’t great because I wasn’t being a normal person. I wasn’t doing my own washing, folding my clothes. I started to feel like I was in The Sims,” added Aimee.

For those unversed, The White Lotus season 3 dropped on HBO on February 16.

