Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' airport official after startling incident with his children

'Notting Hill' star is not holding back following an airport official's shocking behavior toward his family

Lifestyle News Desk
April 07, 2025

Hugh Grant did not hold back after a recent encounter at Heathrow Airport that he called “creepy” and “intrusive” toward his children.

Taking to his official X account (previously Twitter) on Friday, April 4, the 64-year-old Hollywood star wrote about an immigration officer at London’s Heathrow Airport.

In his tweet, Grant claimed the officer was “intrusive, insulting and creepy” during a moment with his children and asked his kids if he and his wife, Anna Eberstein, were really their parents.

He scribbled, “Just came through Heathrow with wife and children. We all have the same last name (Grant) on our passports. Immigration officer engages my children in chit chat then whispers to them ‘Are these your Mum and Dad?’. Intrusive, insulting and creepy.”

For the unversed, the Wonka actor is the father of five children, as he shares his 13-year-old daughter Tabitha Xiao and 11-year-old son Felix Chang with actress Tinglan Hong.

It is pertinent to mention that his other three children—12-year-old son John Mungo, 9-year-old daughter Lulu Danger, and 6-year-old daughter Blue—are with Eberstein.

