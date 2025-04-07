What Prince Harry thought of ex-bodyguard who walked with Princess Diana's hearse

Prince Harry’s candid thoughts on his ex-bodyguard who walked with him and Prince William during Princess Diana’s funeral procession has been brought to light.

In his memoir Spare Prince Harry has recounted the entire thing, even going as far as to write, "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.”

“The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical.”

The late bodyguard, aged 77 even got candid during his lifetime about what went on behind closed doors on the day of the Princess’ funeral.

According to The Telegraph, he had said at the time that was in “disbelief”.

“You try and deal with it as best you can but you do get quite emotional about it. Perhaps the most emotional was seeing William the morning after.”

“I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news’. William very sadly said, ‘Thank you’.”