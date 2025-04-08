Hugh Jackman shocks fans with daring freezing water stunt

Hugh Jackman has left fans shocked with his surprising stunt.

The Wolverine star showed his fearless side as he embraced cold water with a shocking stunt.

On Monday, Jackman posted a video of himself on Instagram that captured him leaping from a zipline into a freezing lake while wearing nothing but a bathing suit.

In the video, Jackman’s reaction makes it clear that the water was far from warm. As he plunges into the water, he shouts, "Oh, here we go! And cold," adding after swimming back to the shore, "That's cold."

In the caption, the actor simply wrote, "And" with a freezing cold emoji.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one stating, "Being afraid of drowning or freezing to death was never an option."

While another added, "Oh my gosh!! Where is your Wolverine scuba suit??"

"Did you have a split second of regret just before you dropped in the water?" the third comment read.

Notably, this isn't Jackman's first ever cold water therapy as he often shares his love for icy dips.

Just a few months ago, Hugh Jackman was spotted at Bondi Beach in Australia, diving into cold ocean waters to ring in the new year.