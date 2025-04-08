 
Jeremy Renner marks Marvel costar Paul Rudd's special day

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor gushed over his longtime pal Paul Rudd

April 08, 2025

Jeremy Renner is wishing his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd on his birthday.

The Hawkeye actor took to his official Instagram account to mark his Avengers: Endgame co-star's 56th birthday with a nod to his PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title he was crowned in 2021.

"Happy Birthday to my dear friend Paul Rudd I raise a glass to you … you sexy SOB!," Jeremy penned.

"50 Year Old Virgins In Theaters Now," he wrote the caption with a fake movie poster.

The carousel also featured snaps of Renner and Rudd posing together.

Back in 2023, during Renner's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he gushed over his friendship with Rudd, sharing how he was there when Renner suffered the near-fatal snowplow accident.

"So Rudd, who I love so much — he happened to be in town as well promoting his movie and he came by a couple times to the hospital, always just makin' my day 'cause he's one of the funniest guys around, right, Paul Rudd? And then he sent me a video message," Renner noted

"Anybody know Cameo? Where they can pay money and a movie star can say, 'Hey, Happy Birthday!' " he continued. "So he made a fake one. I didn't even ask him to. He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo.

