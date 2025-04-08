 
Paris Hilton gives insight into her 'unforgettable' trip to Hawaii with her kids

The ‘Paris in Love’ star welcomed two kids, son Phoenix and daughter London, with husband Carter Reum

April 08, 2025

Pars Hilton enjoys quality time with her family of four on a vacation in Hawaii

The 44-year-old multi-hyphenate took to her official TikTok account on Monday, April 7, to share a glimpse into her family trip to Hawaii.

It is pertinent to mention that Hilton is mom to two kids, son Phoenix, 2, and daughter London, 17 months, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

The video clip featured the sweet moments Hilton and her kids had enjoyed at a beach while swimming and watching dolphins.

"Me and my #Ohana We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew," she captioned the post.

The mom of two continued, "Was such a special, unforgettable experience. My heart is so full and I'm so excited for the lifetime of family fun thats ahead of us,”

“#Aloha for now Kona!” Hilton added.

@parishilton Me and my #Ohana ???????? We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew was such a special, unforgettable experience. My heart is so full and I’m so excited for the lifetime of family fun thats ahead of us ???? #Aloha ♬ Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride - Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu & Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus

The post came after Hilton shared a family photo all ready for Oscars 2025, in which Phoenix wore his first tuxedo and matched his father Reum while Hilton and London twinned as the mother-daughter duo wore a silver gown.

"Love dressing up with my #CutesieCrew," she wrote in the caption. "How adorable does Phoenix look in his first tuxedo?”

