Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial

Cassie Ventura is one of four alleged victims due to appear in the upcoming federal trial against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs but she won't be keeping her testimony anonymous.

The 37-year-old model and singer, who was in a relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018, will be testifying under her own name against the disgraced rapper on May 5.

Federal prosecutors recently submitted a motion confirming that Ventura, who was initially referred to in court filings as Victim-1, will not remain anonymous during her testimony.

“(Cassie) is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds," the new filing read.

“Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

Combs, 55, faces five counts across three federal charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ventura, who was subjected to domestic violence by Combs in a viral leaked footage, had previously filed a civil lawsuit against him but settled the matter out of court a day later.

Soon after the viral footage, dozens of other civil lawsuits surrounded Combs with multiple women and men accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault.

Around the time, three of the rapper's properties were raided by the FBI.

He is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16.