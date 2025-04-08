Photo: Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly thinking about strengthening bond with Bianca Censori, the new wife of Kanye West.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the reality TV star is of the view that she and Bianca can work together to help out Kanye West.

These thoughts were reportedly sparked after the musician’s latest song about his Aussie wife was released.

Nonetheless, the source addressed that the Yeezy designer does not share Kim’s intentions.

“But as of right now, Bianca is not on the same page,” claimed a source.

For those unversed, it has been claimed that Kanye West made a song, "BIANCA," for the upcoming album WW3, in which he begged his wife, Bianca Censori to come back.

In the leaked track, the father of four reportedly rapped, “My baby she ran away.”

“But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he continued declaring that he does not therapy.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he spitted bars.