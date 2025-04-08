 
Geo News

Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes he's made in his parenting style

Alec Baldwin has eight kids, seven from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and one with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes hes made in his parenting style
Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes he's made in his parenting style

Alec Baldwin, a father of eight children, has shared surprising information about his parenting approach and the changes he made in it.

In a latest episode of The Baldwins, he began discussing that he wanted to spend time with his kids. 

“I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” the Baby Boss actor said.

“Everything has changed, think when you’re her age and you have kids, and you get older, you get tougher. And for me, as I’m getting older and older… I don’t want to be tougher,” Baldwin noted.

“I want to just watch and see what the years I have left us to experience and not have it be about me. These kids are gonna turn around,” he continued.

“And they’re gonna be ready to go to college, and I’m gonna be old, older. I’m gonna be old 15 years from now, 14 years from now, I’ll be 80.”

 “I try not to think about that. What I need is more time with my kids, you know?” the 67-year-old actor concluded.

For those unversed, Alec Baldwin shares seven children, Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria and Ilaria Catalina Irena, from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and also has one daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial