Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes he's made in his parenting style

Alec Baldwin, a father of eight children, has shared surprising information about his parenting approach and the changes he made in it.

In a latest episode of The Baldwins, he began discussing that he wanted to spend time with his kids.

“I don’t want to be anything. I just want to be a father to my kids,” the Baby Boss actor said.

“Everything has changed, think when you’re her age and you have kids, and you get older, you get tougher. And for me, as I’m getting older and older… I don’t want to be tougher,” Baldwin noted.

“I want to just watch and see what the years I have left us to experience and not have it be about me. These kids are gonna turn around,” he continued.

“And they’re gonna be ready to go to college, and I’m gonna be old, older. I’m gonna be old 15 years from now, 14 years from now, I’ll be 80.”

“I try not to think about that. What I need is more time with my kids, you know?” the 67-year-old actor concluded.

For those unversed, Alec Baldwin shares seven children, Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, María Lucía Victoria and Ilaria Catalina Irena, from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and also has one daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.