Photo: Gwen Stefani receives praise for taking smart career moves: Report

Gwen Stefani reportedly has been able to market herself well in the industry.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR commented on Stefani's career trajectory and hailed her for taking smart moves in the recent past

He began by highlighting the significant positive impact of her involvement in the popular reality singing competition, "The smartest move she made was getting on ‘The Voice’.”

“It's the TV equivalent of People magazine; her Q-Score increased four-fold," he added.

Addressing her marriage to country music star Blake Shelton, the expert continued, "From that, her marriage to Blake Shelton – a conservative, well-spoken, country music megastar – only served to broaden her fanbase."

In addition to this, Blake Shelton's established presence in a different genre and his more conservative public image reportedly attracted a wider audience to Stefani.

"Now, stepping boldly into her faith, that will serve her well in the days and years ahead," he continued.

In conclusion, he said of the songbird’s religious inclinations, "We've arrived at a new era... nobody should be shamed for their faith or commitment to the Word. You're seeing this across brands, bands and everywhere else. It's a grand awakening."