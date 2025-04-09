Majority of Americans fear price hikes under Trump tariffs, Ipsos poll finds

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025. — Reuters

A majority of Americans believe prices for everyday goods will rise following Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariff proposal, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The president recently announced the largest US tariff increases in decades, prompting concern among consumers and economists alike.

The online poll, conducted over three days and ending on Sunday, found that 73% of respondents expect prices to increase over the next six months. Just 4% anticipated prices would fall, while the rest either foresaw no change or did not answer.

Trump’s tariff plan targets imports from nearly every country and includes levies of at least 10%. The move has rattled Wall Street and drawn criticism from experts who warn it could raise costs and potentially trigger a global recession.

Opposition to the tariffs stood at 57%, including one quarter of Republicans. Only 39% said they supported the new measures. Despite this, 52% of respondents agreed with the Trump administration’s position that the United States has been taken advantage of in global trade deals.

Trump has often cited unfair trade practices as justification for increased tariffs, claiming they will spark a resurgence in American manufacturing. However, 44% of respondents said they disagreed with that rationale.

The poll also revealed deep partisan divides. Half of those surveyed, including nearly all Republicans, agreed with the statement that “any short-term economic pain is worth it to make the U.S. stronger in the long term.” The other half—including most Democrats—disagreed.

The nationwide online survey sampled 1,027 adults and carries a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.