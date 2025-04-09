Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry ‘felt forced’ to step back from frontline royal duties for his wife Meghan Markle.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan and Harry, has reacted to the duke’s statement in the court of appeal.

Harry and Meghan started a new life in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and are now largely estranged from the royal family.

But the prince has said security concerns have hampered his ability to visit Britain, and his trips have usually been fleeting.

In a written submission, Harry´s lawyers said the Prince and Meghan "felt forced to step back" from frontline royal duties because "they considered they were not being protected by the institution".

Commenting on it, Angela tweeted “Harry ‘felt forced’ to leave for Meghan who hated Royal protocol. She felt and showed in several ways she knew better.”

The royal expert added “The family bent over backwards to be helpful but you can't expect any family certainly not Royal to cope with Meghan's demands. Nothing would have been enough and hasn't been since. Harry should know that by now.”