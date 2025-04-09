Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder has launched with a lot of flair and experts as well as critics alike have a lot of say.

One such critic is Chris Bennion and he believes the entire thing is filled with “inane stream of mindless aphorisms” rather than any real confessions or insights.

He also noted that while the podcast touched on topics such as self-care and even postpartum health, it ‘lacked depth’ according to a report by RadarOnline.

He was also quoted saying, “Imagine the drive, the talent, the decisions and sheer bloody ruthlessness it must take to achieve what she has. We get none of it.”

“In this perfumed echo chamber, the best we get is a sense that Wolfe Herd didn't love school and that she wishes she hadn't worked so hard.”

For those unversed with the topics discussed, Meghan referenced many issues relating to her own postpartum health after she got diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

The topic also dived into the financial aspects of creating a business but also included titbits about Prince Archie’s childhood, as well as Meghan’s own motherhood journey, which undertook the second time during the pandemic.