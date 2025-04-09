Photo: Virginia Giuffre receives latest health update following lethal bus crash

Virginia Giuffre is reportedly making a gradual recovery from injuries she claims to have sustained in a bus crash.

For those unversed, Virginia has been known for her involvement as a victim of sex trafficking linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, her US agent, Dini von Mueffling is optimistic about the steady recovery of Virginia.

Providing an update on Wednesday, her informant stated, "Virginia is slowly improving."

The update on her health comes amidst a domestic violence charge Giuffre is currently facing in Western Australia.

Apart from that, the 41-year-old has also recently claimed that her husband assaulted her.

Previously, she had alleged Prince Andrew of sexual assault via his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released by People Magazine, she stated, “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who, abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently. After my husband's latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent."

"Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail," she continued.