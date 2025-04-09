Prince Harry is ignoring King Charles' unwell health after much isolation

A commentator has just penned a hope for Prince Harry’s future, and its related to the way he is conducting himself during his time in the UK, during the Royal Courts of Justice case for tax-payer funded security.

The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his hope in a piece for The Sun.

His piece began by making note of just how much fear is surrounding King Charles’ health and sees the expert saying, “Here in Rome on his wedding anniversary with his wife at his side, this amazing man is doing his very best to be a great monarch, despite his illness.”

“But there is no escaping the fact that Charles is seriously not well. The King being admitted to hospital 10 days ago must have alarmed Harry.”

“And it is sad that the Duke of Sussex no longer feels able to go and see his father.” The photographer didn’t end there either, because he also noted “it must be even sadder for the King that he cannot see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet” either.

It was in his sign-off note that Mr Edwards added, “I know there is really bad blood between William and Harry which it seems is never going to be put to bed. But I sincerely hope Harry can hang on a few more days after this court case has ended and make the first steps towards a reconciliation by going to see his father at the weekend.”

After all “all the queries by phone don’t make up for a cosy chat that can make both people feel better. “