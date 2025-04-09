King Charles creates history as he addresses Italian Parliament on wedding anniversary

King Charles created history as he became the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of the monarch, the Royal Family said on Instagram, "The King has addressed a joint session of the Italian Parliament, becoming the first British monarch to do so."

The king made the speech on the third day of his visit to the country hours after he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"It means a very great deal to The Queen and myself to return to Italy for our first visit since my Accession. The timing is all the more special to us both since today also marks our twentieth wedding anniversary," the king said in Italian.

He said, "Italy is, as I hope you know a country very dear to my heart and that of The Queen – as it is to so many of our countrymen and women."

"I have made eighteen official visits over the past forty years to the Belpaese. It has been one of the pleasures of my life to come to know this irresistible country, and from Turin to Palermo, Verona to Naples, Florence to Trieste, I have learned a little more about this nation and have come to admire it even more," he added.

The king underlined the importance of strong ties between Italy and Britain at a time of war in Europe as he delivered a historic speech to the Italian Parliament on Wednesday.

"Peace is never to be taken for granted," he said.

"Britain and Italy stand today united in defence of the democratic values we share. Our countries have both stood by Ukraine in her hour of need, and welcomed many thousands of Ukrainians requiring shelter," he added.

The king praised Anglo-Italian plans to develop with Japan a new fighter jet as part of the Global Combat Air Programme initiative.

Britain quit the European Union in 2020 and the royal visit is seen as part of an ongoing effort by London to engage with its old EU allies and ease the pain of the Brexit divorce.

Charles noted that he is also the king of Canada, a country that U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear he has designs on.

Charles and Camilla were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday and will spend the evening at a state banquet hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at his Quirinale residence.

For the visit to parliament, Camilla wore a repurposed version of her original wedding outfit in ivory silk by designer Anna Valentine.

Lower house speaker Lorenzo Fontana mentioned the anniversary in his introductory remarks, prompting more clapping from the chamber in the Montecitorio building.

The king, who is 76, is on his first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.