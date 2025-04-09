Justin Bieber reacts to Hailey Bieber avoiding him

Justin Bieber just reacted to Hailey Bieber not including him in her endeavours.

The Baby hitmaker took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a rather grainy, pixelated picture of his wife, who was at the star-studded 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles.

This update was left without a caption but Hailey reacted to the post by double tapping it.

She could be seen rocking a cut-out burgundy gown and handed out the Honorary Award to Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of Saint Laurent.

The mother of Jack Blues, whom she shares with Justin, is the brand ambassador for the aforementioned brand.

She skipped the red carpet but posed for photos later in the evening inside the venue.

This comes amid rumors that Hailey and Justin are going through a “troubled” marriage however recently, an exclusive source for Daily Mail has mentioned that the Sorry crooner is the Rhode Beauty founder’s “ride or die.”

They said, “The best case scenario for them is to be together. Justin needs consistency, Justin needs his ride or die and Hailey is always up for the challenge.”

“She loves Justin with such fever that sometimes it looks like he is taking her for granted, but this recent united front is not just to slow down the rumors, they are actively working on their relationship and being happy, especially with each other is the best medicine,” the insider concluded.