Gigi Hadid shares secret behind her shocking silver hair

Gigi Hadid uncovered the secret behind one of her most daring looks!

The 29-year-old model recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 8, and revealed that her recent silver hair transformation was not actually real!

During the show, host Jimmy Fallon presented Hadid's picture in the silver hair she wore at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in Paris in March.

"It was a wig," she told Fallon. "It's so fun, like I get to do fun stuff."

Hadid, who usually carries darker golden locks, her bold color choice made fan confused at the time if they were real locks, but now Hadid has clarified, "Everyone was freaking out," the mom of one noted.

While explaining the style, the Guest in Residence founder added, "That night, it was two Moschino dresses that had been like Frankenstein'ed together for this special thing at the Louvre, and sometimes you just have to go there with the whole thing."

The model also sported the silver hair in September at her runway appearance for Vetements at Paris Fashion Week and also during the hosting of the Vogue World: Paris afterparty back in June.