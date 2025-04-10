 
Canadian, wanted for 2008 Mumbai attacks, arrives in India after US extradition

Tahawwur Rana, doctor-turned-businessman, extradited in connection with the November 2008 Mumbai attacks

Reuters
April 10, 2025

The Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai was one of several places attacked on November 26, 2008. — Reuters
  • Rana extradited to India for 2008 Mumbai attack involvement.
  • It's the first such US transfer to India in a terrorism case.
  • US Supreme Court rejected challenges to extradition.

NEW DELHI: A Canadian businessman accused of helping to orchestrate the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, one of India's deadliest, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after the US extradited him in the first such transfer in a terrorism case.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, a doctor-turned-businessman, was extradited in connection with the November 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed more than 160 people.

"The National Investigation Agency on Thursday successfully secured the extradition...after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator...to justice," said NIA, India's anti-terror agency.

He was accompanied back by Indian security agencies after his petitions challenging the extradition were rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Rana's extradition is a "great success" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's diplomacy, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to bring back all those who have abused the land and people of India," he posted on X.

Trump announces transfer

India formally sought Rana's custody in June 2020, and President Donald Trump announced Rana's transfer in February this year during a joint press conference with Modi in Washington.

Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the US in 2013 for providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"As far as our record indicates, he (Rana) did not even apply for renewal for his Pakistani-origin documents for the last two decades," Shafqat Ali Khan, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Rana's lawyer has said that Rana was a "good man and got sucked into something."

Over three days in November 2008, ten heavily armed attackers targeted major landmarks across Mumbai, including two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre and the main train station, killing 166 people.

