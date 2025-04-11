Princess Diana's brother reveals major update on her maternal home

Princess Diana's brother reveals majorn update on her maternal home

Charles Earl Spencer, brother of Princess Diana has shared a major update.

Taking to Instagram on April 10, 2025, Charles revealed that the late princess’ maternal residence is set to host the upcoming Althorp Literary Festival.

Posting a carousel of photos he shared a glimpse of the preparations for the upcoming event.

In the caption, the uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William, revealed, “Getting @althorphouse ready for the Althorp Literary Festival, which takes place here tomorrow, on Saturday and on Sunday.”

He went on to explain, “The State Dining Room will be one of the auditoriums,” adding, “The Library is the speakers’ green room - where the likes of David Mitchell, Harlan Coben, Clare Balding, Dame Harriet Walker, Bernard Cornwell, Justine Picardie, David Baddiel, Alison Steadman, Cat Jarman and Saul David will relax before and after their talks.”

“Weather looking promising….” Charles noted.

In conclusion, he shared that “Tickets available, for the events that have yet to sell out, on the Althorp website.”

Besides Charles Earl Spencer, Princess Diana, who passed away at the age of 36 in 1997, had two older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Notably, Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly maintained a strong connection with late Princess Diana's family.