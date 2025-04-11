Olivia Munn reflects on deep bond with her surrogate

Olivia Munn candidly spoke about her bond with the woman who gave birth to her daughter.

In a recent chat with SELF, the 44-year-old actress talked about the birth of her second child, daughter Mai June, whom she and her husband John Mulaney welcomed via surrogate.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed that she had a really special bond with the surrogate and holds importance for her and Mulaney, 42.

"Oh yeah, the surrogate's still in our life," Munn responded when asked whether she will tell her daughter she was born through surrogacy. "She was a better pregnant woman than I could have ever been."

Elsewhere in the interview, Munn gave insights into what she was looking for in a surrogate.

"First of, she doesn't know any celebrities," Munn noted. "Above everything else, I just wanted her to be kind. She's an incredible mother, an incredible human being, an incredible friend, just wonderful."

The mom of two, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, further poured her out, sharing the sentiments behind her tough decision.

"I needed [her] to understand that I needed to go this route. It wasn't for superficial reasons or because I wanted to put my work first. I'm not saying that any of those reasons aren't valid for those people. And I'm not judging anyone who makes those decisions based on that, but I needed her to understand this would be hard for me," she noted.

"It makes me emotional — it's your baby, and the baby is somewhere else in the world," the Newsroom actress added.

Munn and Mulaney are also parents to son Malcolm, 3.