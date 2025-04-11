 
Kanye West harasses Jay Z with Beyoncé question

Kanye West goes below the line to ask personal question from Jay Z

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Kanye West is apologising to Jay Z about attacking his kids.

The rapper turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to send out a public note to the rapper, weeks after talking ill of his kids.

“I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s–t none of these rap n—as had my back.”

After the apology, Ye returned to the platform to ask an explicit question about Jay-Z’s wife and renowned singer, Beyoncé.

The rapper questioned: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p—y I mean like at least a couple times.”

Responding to Ye’s tweet, one commenter pointed out: “U jus said sorry to him lmaoooo,” while another echoed, “You just apologized for the previous stunts, don’t pull a new one!! Lmaoo.”

