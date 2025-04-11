Melinda French Gates pens heartfelt message to daughter in new book

Melinda French Gates reflected on how parenting has shaped her bond with her daughter.

The author and philanthropist, who released her new book named The Next Day, talked about how motherhood changed her life and shared a piece of advice to her oldest daughter, Jennifer, who also became a mother of two, Leila, 2, and Mia, 5.

In an extract from the memoir shared with Times, Melinda penned down a detailed note on what she learned about being an “enough parent” after becoming a mom herself and directly told her daughter what to carry on as a mother.

"Whatever this journey brings you, Jenn, I hope you will remember, my love — for your sake and your children's — that exactly who you are is exactly what they need," the businesswoman directly addressed Jennifer in the book.

She continued, "And that even more important than giving them everything is trusting yourself to know that you are already enough."

"So much more than enough," Melinda added.

While giving advice to other parents in general, Melinda advised that the most important work" as a parent that can be done is to not let “perfectionism rob family life of precious joy."

"And to any other parent who is reading this, know that this is every bit as true for you," she noted, adding, "Allow yourself, too, to feel the ease of letting go."

It is pertinent to mention that Melinda shares son Rory, 25, and daughters Phoebe, 22, and Jennifer, with ex-husband Bill Gates.