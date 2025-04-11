'SNL' star Cecily Strong welcomes first child after fertility battle

 
April 11, 2025

Comedian Cecily Strong is finally a first-time mom after years-long fertility struggles.

The Saturday Night Live star, 41, shared the news of her baby's arrival on Thursday via Instagram after giving birth to a girl on April 2.

Cecily offered a look at her baby girl in a bassinet surrounded by her dog on one side and Cecily laying on a bed looking exhausted on the other side.

The SNL star also penned a lengthy tribute to the hospital staff as well as her husband as she spoke of her experience post-pregnancy.

"Me and my girls. It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say 'see what I was talking about!'" her lengthy caption began.

"She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week. Her squeaks and sighs are my favorite noises on earth. Born with a full head of dark hair which made me scream 'whoo hoo!' while pushing," the comedian continued.

"And I’ve been screaming Whoo hoo every day since because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery," Cecily gushed.

After expressing gratitude to the team from the hospital that helped in her delivery, the first-time mom then detailed how her fiance has been helping around.

"John is the best dad I could ever have imagined (he is a diapering/swaddling/bottle washing/breakfast cooking/medicine picker upper/tech support with Baby Brezza handling/dog cuddling so she never feels left out/breastfeeding and pumping helping pro and is at this moment wearing the baby and listening to classical music for babies) and best partner I could have imagined (this man hand fed me crispy rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi in the hospital)."

Cecily announced her pregnancy in November 2024 nearly a year after her engagement in December 2023.

