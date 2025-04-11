Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer

A renowned American TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, recently opened up about her mental health during her cancer journey.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 9, the 43-year-old star posted a collage, showcasing her long blonde hair with makeup on the right side, while on the left side, she showed the bald side of her head.

Mellencamp, who previously had given herself a buzz cut prior to surgery, also shared with fans that her brain tumour has caused severe hair fall.

Scribbling a lengthy caption under her post, the Next Level star expressed her feelings, writing, "What a difference 4 months makes. Sometimes I am so focused on 'being strong' that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone.”

“I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them, but dang today is one of those days. If you are having a day where you can’t wait for it to be bedtime so you can start over tomorrow leave me a [a heart emoji] We are not alone," she added.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum concluded her post by asking fans to send recommendations for television shows other than Hulu and Netflix.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Teddi Mellencamp is fighting stage 4 cancer.A renowned American TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, recently opened up about her mental health during her cancer journey.