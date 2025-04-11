 
Geo News

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer

Teddi Mellencamp says she has forgotten to be human while focusing on being THIS during cancer journey

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her mental health amid cancer 

A renowned American TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, recently opened up about her mental health during her cancer journey.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 9, the 43-year-old star posted a collage, showcasing her long blonde hair with makeup on the right side, while on the left side, she showed the bald side of her head.

Mellencamp, who previously had given herself a buzz cut prior to surgery, also shared with fans that her brain tumour has caused severe hair fall.

Scribbling a lengthy caption under her post, the Next Level star expressed her feelings, writing, "What a difference 4 months makes. Sometimes I am so focused on 'being strong' that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone.”

“I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them, but dang today is one of those days. If you are having a day where you can’t wait for it to be bedtime so you can start over tomorrow leave me a [a heart emoji] We are not alone," she added.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum concluded her post by asking fans to send recommendations for television shows other than Hulu and Netflix.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Teddi Mellencamp is fighting stage 4 cancer.A renowned American TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, recently opened up about her mental health during her cancer journey.

Shocking reason King Charles won't hand over the throne to Prince William video
Shocking reason King Charles won't hand over the throne to Prince William
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine
Prince William tried to remind King and Queen of Diana's death with latest move?
Prince William tried to remind King and Queen of Diana's death with latest move?
'Grossed out' Jennifer Garner urges Ben Affleck to make changes
'Grossed out' Jennifer Garner urges Ben Affleck to make changes
Prince Harry finally shares details of secret visit to Ukraine
Prince Harry finally shares details of secret visit to Ukraine
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jessica Capshaw reveals 'The White Lotus' heartbreak
'Grey's Anatomy' star Jessica Capshaw reveals 'The White Lotus' heartbreak
'Pearl Harbor' Jaime King makes a vow against the 'terrifying' custody system
'Pearl Harbor' Jaime King makes a vow against the 'terrifying' custody system
Prince Harry meets a terrifying consequence after falling out with Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry meets a terrifying consequence after falling out with Princess Eugenie