Prince William tried to remind King and Queen of Diana's death with latest move?

Prince William happened be in Paris, where his mother Diana died in 1997, on the 20th wedding anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Prince of Wales witnessed a football match with his eldest son Prince George as his father and step mom celebrated their special day in Italy during their official visit to the country.

Some media outlets had already reported last month that Prince William was expected to attend the match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain on April 9 in Paris.

Thousands of royal fans wished the royal couple on their special day on social media but the king's two sons maintained their usual behavior of not wishing the couple publicly.

While the two brothers have shown respect towards Queen Camilla, their relationship with the woman have been complex since her marriage to Charles.

It's not known whether they wished the monarch and his wife privately but the two brothers have never publicly sent greetings to the royal couple during the last two decades.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales remained silent on the king and queen's wedding anniversary.

Similarly, Prince Harry also did not use social media to extend greetings to his father and Queen Camilla.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, married Camilla Parker Bowels in 2005, eight years after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.



