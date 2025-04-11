Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on uncovering Hollywood backlash plot

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on uncovering Hollywood conspiracy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a private probe to find out who in Hollywood is behind their freeze-out from the industry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still can’t make out why their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan didn’t get an Emmy nomination, and think it was a deliberate snub on part of the industry big shots.

The couple’s docuseries, where they detailed their married life with the Royal Family of Britain, was viewed an impressive 81.6 million hours in it’s first few days. It was also the most watched Netflix premiere in 2022. Despite the numbers, the documentary was snubbed. At the Emmys.

According to sources, the duo are now intent on finding out who led that snub.

"The fact they didn’t get an Emmy nod was a massive blow," an insider told Radar Online. "They feel there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’re determined to identify those behind it."

"It’s a significant setback for the couple," an industry expert explained. "Recognition in the Documentary or Nonfiction Series category would have validated their hard work."

"Harry and Meghan don’t want to come off as sore losers," the insider added. "They are relying on their high-powered friends, like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, to investigate the situation, hoping to better understand this setback and address any potential sabotage."