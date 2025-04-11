Prince Harry could face serious trouble after his bold move

Prince Harry may have offended some with his latest move.

The Duke of York made a visit to Ukraine to meet the victims of the war with Russia, just days after his visit to the UK.

Experts suggested that this move might not sit well with Donald Trump, especially after the viral clash between the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in the White House Oval office.

Richard Palmer told GB News, “I'm sure it will not go down with some in the Trump camp. It is a public show of support for Zelensky and Ukraine. So that may make life a little less comfortable for him in the US when he gets back.”

Notably, the visit comes just days after Harry, who now lives in the US, visited London for Court of Appeal hearing regarding the security issue.

Following his hearing, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyer said that his safety, security and life are “at stake.” Therefore his Ukraine visit sparked even more criticism with TV host Piers Morgan calling him a “hypocrite.”

Richard also noted, “The reaction has been uniform. People are saying ‘hang on he's come over because he needs police protection because he's not safe in the UK. But then he's gone to a warzone in Ukrain.’”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry is not the only member of the royal family to visit Ukraine. Last year, Duchess Sophie also visited the war-sensitive country.