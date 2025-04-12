Lorde teases new original music after four years

Lorde is gearing up for the release of her first original track in four years.

The New Zealand singer and songwriter, 28, shared a glimpse of her upcoming song titled WWT—supposedly short for "What Was That?"

The clip was shared on Wednesday via TikTok, showing the Royal hitmaker filming herself running through Washington Square Park in New York as the song plays.

The teaser featured lyrics "Since I was seventeen / I gave you everything / Now, we wake from a dream / Well, baby, what was that?"

The singer also dropped some images via Instagram, sparking more curiosity about the upcoming release.

Just before the TikTok, Lorde archived her social media posts and changed her profile picture to one of a chrome metal water bottle. Her official website is also blank.

Her Instagram bio now reads: “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL”.

Fans believe the new song to be a sign of the award-winning singer's fourth album.

Her last original release and third studio album Solar Power came out in 2021—a follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine and 2017’s Melodrama.

However, the Grammy winner primarily shot to fame for the global recognition her 2013 song Royals received by staying atop the US charts for nine weeks.