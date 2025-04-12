Meghan Markle accused of having a 'messiah complex' during her time as royal

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to be the most loved royal, says palace insider

Meghan Markle just wanted to become the most loved member of the royal family, as per staff members.

Royal insiders have recently reflected on the Duchess of Sussex’s time as a working royal before stepping down from the role alongside Prince Harry in 2020, as per DailyMail.

Staff members spoke to Tom Quinn, the author of Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants and revealed that Meghan was “confident” during the early days of working as a royal that “you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting.”

“She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull,” the staff member added.

With another person noting that the Duchess of Sussex “thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more.”

Moreover, someone who worked with Harry and Meghan claimed that Meghan had a “messiah complex” adding that she wanted to be the most loved member of the royal family.

However, the palace worried that Meghan doesn’t understand that when you’re part of the royal family “you don’t do as you please, you do as you’re told,” they even made sure not to allow the former Suits star to outshine Princess Anne, Chales or the late Queen Elizabeth.

While Meghan Markle has received backlash over her alleged treatment with the staffers, members who worked with her and Prince Harry during their time in the royal family, told the author Tom Quinn shared that she was either “over-friendly and hugging staff” or “irritated when they didn’t instantly respond.”