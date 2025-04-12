Ed Sheeran went to extreme lengths to relive old days: 'Got all of that there'

Ed Sheeran recently got candid and opened up about purchasing a pub on eBay to recreate his treasured spot at his home.

On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, April 9, the 34-year-old English singer and songwriter shared that he has built a pub in his backyard, keeping in mind the one he used to visit frequently with his pals as a teenager.

Sheeran said, "You can never really let loose the way that you used to be able to, as in my teenage years, you know, you go to a pub to blow off steam. I think it sort of turned into, everyone always knew that I went to this place, and there was a dilapidated barn on my land. I was like, we could just turn it into a pub." (sic)

Expanding on this, the Eyes Closed crooner quipped, "So I bought an old pub off eBay, like the counter, and there's a tunnel to it, and in the tunnel, I built a listening room, and there's a cinema, and that's kind of my, less of a man cave and more of a man catacombs."

Cooper went on to ask if he had given the pub a name, to which the Grammy winner answered with the sentimental reasoning, revealing that he calls it Lancaster Lock, which is “basically my mum's maiden name and my wife's mum's maiden name.”

Sheeran then jokingly noted that he throws "ragers" at the pub, which is swamped with numerous unique memorabilia.

“I collect movie props, too, so I’ve got all of that there,” he admitted.