 
Geo News

Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set

Olivia Munn reveals she felt THIS while filming intimate scenes in her new show

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 12, 2025

Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on Your Friends and Neighbors set
Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set

Olivia Munn recently got candid and opened up about filming intimate scenes with Jon Hamm following her cancer journey.

While conversing with Los Angeles Times to promote their new Apple TV+ drama series Your Friends and Neighbors, the 44-year-old Hollywood star and breast cancer survivor reflected on the visibility of her scars while filming romantic scenes.

“I was really nervous about doing any s**** scenes because I have a lot of scars,” Munn said, “Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse alum admitted by saying, “I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better.”

Munn, who underwent her fifth and final surgery days before shooting for the show, noted, “Going through a year of battling cancer and five surgeries, the goal is not to be known as a sick person. The goal is to get to the other side and be back to normal.”

However, The Predator star also confessed that she did feel pressured despite having the full support of the entire cast and crew.

For the unversed, Munn is playing the role of Sam, a divorcee who is involved in a secret affair with Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Hamm), a ‘disgraced hedge fund manager’ who just lost his job.

It is pertinent to mention that Your Friends and Neighbors, which released on April 11, 2025, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ashley Park recalls being 'tormented' by Jared Leto's Met Gala moment
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music
Ed Sheeran reveals what he does when not making music
Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations
Justin Bieber appears for the first time since Kanye West allegations
Whoopi Goldberg confesses she begged for THIS role
Whoopi Goldberg confesses she begged for THIS role
Tyla responds to ‘hilarious' CIA link
Tyla responds to ‘hilarious' CIA link
Royal family sending Princess Anne on special trip amid King Charles health worries
Royal family sending Princess Anne on special trip amid King Charles health worries
Ed Sheeran went to extreme lengths to relive old days: 'Got all of that there'
Ed Sheeran went to extreme lengths to relive old days: 'Got all of that there'
Inside Ellen Pompeo's fulfilling career after 'Grey's Anatomy'
Inside Ellen Pompeo's fulfilling career after 'Grey's Anatomy'