Olivia Munn drops bombshell about her struggles on 'Your Friends and Neighbors' set

Olivia Munn recently got candid and opened up about filming intimate scenes with Jon Hamm following her cancer journey.

While conversing with Los Angeles Times to promote their new Apple TV+ drama series Your Friends and Neighbors, the 44-year-old Hollywood star and breast cancer survivor reflected on the visibility of her scars while filming romantic scenes.

“I was really nervous about doing any s**** scenes because I have a lot of scars,” Munn said, “Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse alum admitted by saying, “I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better.”

Munn, who underwent her fifth and final surgery days before shooting for the show, noted, “Going through a year of battling cancer and five surgeries, the goal is not to be known as a sick person. The goal is to get to the other side and be back to normal.”

However, The Predator star also confessed that she did feel pressured despite having the full support of the entire cast and crew.

For the unversed, Munn is playing the role of Sam, a divorcee who is involved in a secret affair with Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Hamm), a ‘disgraced hedge fund manager’ who just lost his job.

It is pertinent to mention that Your Friends and Neighbors, which released on April 11, 2025, is now streaming on Apple TV+.